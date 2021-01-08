Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

