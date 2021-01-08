Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 11,994 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.36% of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 8,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

