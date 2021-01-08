Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 164,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

