Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDEF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,299. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.