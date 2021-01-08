Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,966. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.