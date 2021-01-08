Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.