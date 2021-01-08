Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.06

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 1871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at $85,230,829.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,542 shares of company stock worth $19,176,854. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $853,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,804,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

