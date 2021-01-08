CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.24

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 2793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.21.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

