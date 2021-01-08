Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.05 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

