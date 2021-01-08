Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Shares Up 7.4%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.18. 3,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Ceconomy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

