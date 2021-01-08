Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

