Cedric Pech Sells 528 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $351.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.