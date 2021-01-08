Celer Network Trading Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. Celer Network has a market cap of $34.82 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00037265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00266145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.34 or 0.02518582 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012000 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

