Celeum 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Celeum has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. One Celeum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $2,261.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00103401 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00417184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00213949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049220 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum.

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

