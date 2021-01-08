Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)’s (CVE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. 4,955,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,688. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

