Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

EBR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 19,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,328. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,440 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

