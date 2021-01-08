Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Puerto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CEPU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,783. Central Puerto has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Central Puerto by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $25,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $303,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

