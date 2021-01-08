Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Gap Down to $2.91

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.70. Cerecor shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 146,255 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,533 shares of company stock worth $183,116. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerecor by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

