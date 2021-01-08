Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $414,424.50 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 672,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,823. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

