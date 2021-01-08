Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

CERN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,376. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 10.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 27.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 97,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1,152.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

