CGI (NYSE:GIB) versus Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Head to Head Review

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and Juhl Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.26 $831.69 million $3.63 21.73 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CGI and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $99.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Summary

CGI beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

