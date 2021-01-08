Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) (CVE:CBA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 20,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CBA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

