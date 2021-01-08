Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.