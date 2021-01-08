Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.75. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Change Healthcare traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1773794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.