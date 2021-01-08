ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECOM. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of ECOM opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $504.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.97. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $699,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,731.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Insiders have sold 211,059 shares of company stock worth $3,163,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 107,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.