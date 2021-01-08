CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.39. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

