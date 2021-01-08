Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,157,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,858,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after buying an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,903,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

CHKP traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.00. 52,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.35. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

