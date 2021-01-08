Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. 427,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,027. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $119.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

