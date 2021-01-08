China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

