China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Trading Down 5.5%

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 20,315,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 17,597,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

