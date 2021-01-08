Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Gordon Haskett raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $104.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $109.53, with a volume of 1496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.