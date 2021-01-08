Chromia (CHR) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens.

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

