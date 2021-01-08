Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.