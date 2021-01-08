Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

CHUY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,926. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 57.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chuy’s by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

