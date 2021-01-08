Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

