Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

