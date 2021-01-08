Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CI opened at $220.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.89. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

