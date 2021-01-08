Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CMPR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $126.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

