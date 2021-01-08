Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded at TD Securities

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,379. The firm has a market cap of C$613.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Cineplex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$34.01.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.