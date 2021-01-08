Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $324.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $261.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $355.06 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 80.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

