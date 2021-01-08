CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $209.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.50 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $771.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

