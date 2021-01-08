Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $92.14.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

