Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.38

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $537.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $61,740.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $428,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

