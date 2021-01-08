Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

