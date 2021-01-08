Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.