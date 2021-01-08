Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.65.

CIVB opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $273,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

