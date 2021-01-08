Civitas (CIV) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Civitas has a market cap of $72,163.33 and approximately $283.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00248746 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,894,739 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

