CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading Up 8%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.81 and last traded at $193.38. Approximately 4,363,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,510,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.