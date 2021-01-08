Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOF. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of KOF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,060. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.