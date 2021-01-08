Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) versus (NYSE:XPL) Critical Review

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and (NYSE:XPL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This table compares Coeur Mining and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.77 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -44.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 5 3 0 2.38 1 1 1 0 2.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $8.72, indicating a potential downside of 20.74%.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coeur Mining beats on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada. It also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. The company markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, Switzerland, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.